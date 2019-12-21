13-year-old Armenian chess player showed best result at international tournament

13-year-old Armenian chess player Emil Ohanyan has excelled in a U16 international chess tournament held in Zagreb, the chess federation reported in a press release. The tournament brought together 166 players from 18 states, including 11 grandmasters and 12 international masters.

The Armenian player scored six points out of maximum 9 in the U16 competition, claiming a special prize. Ohanyan also improved his personal rating by 86 positions.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/12/21/tournament/2214652

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...