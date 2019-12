Time Magazine calls Armenia the “Caucasian Tiger”

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The Time Magazine has presented Armenia’s economic performance of 2019.

In its final issue of 2019 Time has published a lengthy article about Armenia, calling the country the “Caucasian Tiger,” taking into consideration the changes in the country after the revolution and the rate of economic growth.

https://en.armradio.am/2019/12/20/time-magazine-calls-armenia-the-caucasian-tiger/

