Yerevan among 20 hot travel destinations for 2020 – Suitcase Magazine – Public Radio of Armenia

Armenia’s capital Yerevan is among the 20 Hot Travel Destinations For 2020, according to Suitcase magazine.

“In Yerevan traditional pandoks (taverns) crowded with locals compete with European-style wine bars; Soviet-era buildings shoulder modern structures; and fashions range from hipster to babushka,” the travel magazine writes.

According to the publication, Armenia’s capital is a city of contrasts and a hive of activity.

“Set your starting point as the Dancing Fountains in Republic Square – it’s the best introduction to the city,” Suitcase magazine advises.

Other destinations on the list are Guyana, Chile, England, Azores (Portugal), Portland (Oregon), South Tyrol (Italy), Dakar (Senegal), Arles (France), Canary Islands (Spain), Ise-Shima (Japan), Central Otago (New Zealand), Salzburg (Austria), North Macedonia, Pittsburgh (Pennsylvania, US), Kea (Greece), Galway (Ireland), Bahia (Brazil), Rabat (Morocco) and Patagonia.

