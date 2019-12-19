Armenian filmmaker Jivan Avetisyan selected to attend the “Berlinale Talents” in Berlin – Public Radio of Armenia

Asbarez – Armenian filmmaker Jivan Avetisyan has been selected from over 3,400 applicants from 134 countries to attend the “Berlinale Talents” in Berlin, Germany.

“Berlinale Talents” is an initiative of the Berlin International Film Festival. Jivan Avetisyan’s new feature film project “Revival,” slated for production in Spring 2021, was the premise of his selection. The six-day summit will be held from February 22 to 27, 2020.

The selection committee shared with Jivan Avetisyan: “We appreciate your ambitious approach to filmmaking and to the content of your stories. In 2020, “Berlinale Talents” is going collective: the six-day summit looks at proven and experimental community models in four creative fields: “Cinema,” “Film Set,” “Company,” and “Society.” Collectives from the film, art, and theater worlds will come to Berlin for the nearly 100 talks, workshops, and networking events.”

Jivan Avetisyan thrives to tell Artsakh stories through the film. His latest project “Gate to Heaven” is set to premiere in Los Angeles on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the renowned Alex Theatre. The drama film was co-produced with Armenia, Lithuania, Germany, France, Bulgaria, Czech, Italy, and the U.S..

“Gate to Heaven” is presented in four different languages: English, Armenian, German, and French, but is primarily in English. Richard Sammel (Germany) and Tatiana Spivakova (France) play the lead roles, while Sos Janibekyan (Armenia), Naira Zakaryan (U.S.), Leonardas Pobedonoscevas (Lithuania), Nina Kronjager (Germany), Benedict Freitag (Switzerland), play the supporting roles.

The second full-length feature film, “The Last Inhabitant,” was created in 2016, again with the collaboration of the National Cinema Center of Armenia and Lithuanian Artbox Production House. The film was considered for the 2017 Golden Globe Awards, “Best Foreign Language Film category.” Additionally, “The Last Inhabitant” was included in the 20th Shanghai International Film Festival in the “Panorama” Program. It was then screened at the 74th Venice International Film Festival. It was purchased and licensed by HBO to air in Eastern European countries.

The cast included A-class, world famous talent from Iran, Lithuania, Greece, Russia, and the U.S. The film’s composer is prominent “System of a Down” rock group soloist, Serj Tankian.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...