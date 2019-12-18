Administration Policy Needs to Reflect Reality of the Armenian Genocide

WASHINGTON, D.C. – In response to a U.S. State Department statement issued today regarding S.Res.150, the Armenian Genocide resolution, Armenian Assembly of America Co-Chairs Anthony Barsamian and Van Krikorian stated that “while it is evident that the Administration did not lobby against the House resolution nor sustain efforts against the Senate bill, the Administration’s policy needs to be de-personalized and reflect the reality of U.S.-Turkey relations.”

“From the 1951 U.S. filing before the International Court of Justice to President Ronald Reagan to the Chadwick-Healey publication of 37,000 pages in the U.S. archives which has been respected by all Americans, as well as the overwhelming passage of the genocide resolutions in the House and Senate, the Administration is well aware of the facts of the Armenian Genocide and its policy should reflect that reality,” Co-Chairs Barsamian and Krikorian added.

“Now is not the time to revert back to a failed policy that undermines U.S. credibility on human rights, but rather move forward and help stop future atrocities by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan,” the Co-Chairs concluded.

Senator Robert Menendez (D-NJ) also responded today expressing his disappointment in allowing “Turkey to have a veto on our own domestic decision” and stated “it’s time for this nation to recognize the truth.”

Last week, the U.S. Senate passed S.Res.150, the Armenian Genocide resolution, spearheaded by Senators Robert Menendez (D-NJ) and Ted Cruz (R-TX). Senators Menendez and Cruz secured unanimous consent to adopt S.Res. 150 which squarely affirms the U.S. record on the Armenian Genocide, promotes genocide education, and combats denial.

On October 29, the U.S. House of Representatives adopted H.Res.296, the House version of the Armenian Genocide resolution, with a nearly unanimous vote of 405-11.

