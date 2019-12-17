Tourism Minister urges Christians to extend hours at Holy Sepulchre Church

55% of tourists visiting Israel in 2019 were Christian, says Ministry of Tourism

By MAAYAN HOFFMAN

Tourism Minister Yariv Levin called on dozens of Christian participants at this year’s Christmas and New Year’s reception in Jerusalem to extend the hours of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, the site believed to be the location of Jesus’ crucifixion, burial and resurrection. Currently the shrine opens at 5 a.m.; from October to March it closes at 7 p.m., and from April to September it closes at 8 p.m.

“Due to the increasing numbers of tourists we see in Jerusalem, we witness long queues and crowds in some of the holy sites, and especially at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre,” he said. “I would like to use this opportunity to ask for your goodwill in prolonging the opening hours of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre. It will enable the pilgrims to visit the church [for] longer hours, thus reducing the queues outside and inside the church.

https://www.jpost.com/Israel-News/Tourism-Minister-urges-Christians-to-extend-hours-at-Holy-Sepulchre-Church-611227

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...