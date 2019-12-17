Teen pianist Eva Gevorgyan to give recital at St. Petersburg theater

15-year-old Russian-Armenian pianist Eva Gevorgyan will play a recital at the Mariinsky Theater in St. Petersburg, Russia, on 24 December.

The concert will take place on the sidelines of the 14th International Festival of Contemporary Piano Faces.

“There are times when I like to perform only with an orchestra, and then I come to realize that I would rather perform alone. You realize that in that case you have more freedom and don’t depend on anyone,” says Eve in a YouTube video.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/12/17/Eva-Gevorgyan/2212421

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...