Enthronement of Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople Sahak Mashalian to take place on January 11

The enthronement ceremony of newly elected Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople Sahak Mashalian will take place on January 11 in St. Virgin Mary Cathedral, the Patriarchate seat church, the official Facebook page of Patriarchate reports.

On the next day, January 12, he will serve his first divine liturgy in the status of the Patriarch.

The elections of the Patriarch were held on December 11.

https://www.aysor.am/en/news/2019/12/17/sahak-mashalian/1641133

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...