Restored Armenian church hosts first liturgy in Syria’s Aleppo

Armenian church of Forty Martyrs Cathedral opened its doors to prayers for the first liturgy since its restoration began four years age, Ria Novosty news agency reported, adding the centuries-old church was destroyed by the militants of Islamic State during the Syrian war.

“We are extremely happy to see the church operating. The cathedral has a special meaning for us. The mass held today is a real happiness for all residents living here,” one of Aleppo residents told reporters following the mass.

Established in the 14th century, it is among the oldest active Armenian churches in Aleppo. After rebels first overran the city in mid-2012, its Christian quarter, housing the church, became one of the city’s most notorious front lines.

In April 2015, parts of the church’s walls, its courtyards, and its entrance were damaged during shelling. However, it has been gradually restored since the Syrian army reasserted its control over Syria’s second city in 2016. The re-consecration of the church took place on March 30 this year by Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia Aram I.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/12/16/Armenian-churchin-Syria’s-Aleppo/2211636

