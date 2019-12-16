Museum of the Bible in Washington to host exhibition on Armenian Church – Public Radio of Armenia

Museum of the Bible in Washington to host exhibition on Armenian Church

On December 16, in the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, received the delegation of the Museum of the Bible in Washington led by Mr. Jeffrey Kloha, Chief Curatorial Officer at Museum of the Bible.

It was the second visit of the delegation to the Mother See. The Museum plans to organize an exhibition entitled “The Breath of God” dedicated to the Armenian Bible and the Armenian Church art, in 2021.

During the meeting the guests informed His Holiness about the process of the exhibition’s organizational work and the arrangements being made for the necessary exhibits.

The Catholicos of All Armenians, welcoming the initiative of the Bible Museum, expressed His gratitude for the preparatory works.

His Holiness reaffirmed the willingness of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin to support the implementation of the project and to enrich the exhibition with some manuscripts and printed Bibles, as well as museum sacred exhibits.

Present at the meeting were His Eminence Archbishop Nathan Hovhannisyan, Director of the External Relations and Protocol; and Rev. Fr. Asoghik Karapetyan, Director of the Museums and Archives of the Mother.

