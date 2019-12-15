Mkhitaryan scores as Roma beat SPAL 3-1 – Public Radio of Armenia

Roma came back from an Andrea Petagna penalty to beat SPAL 3-1.

Andrea Petagna converted a penalty against the run of play at the end of the first half.

But Lorenzo Pellegrini’s deflected strike got Paulo Fonseca’s side back on level terms just minutes into the second half, and a nerveless penalty from Diego Perotti gave them the advantage soon after.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan came off the bench and scored Roma’s third goal. Florenzi sprung the offside trap and rolled across the face of goal, where the Armenian just had to bundle over the line from three yards.

