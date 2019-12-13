The Senate decision is a historic one and today a historic day – Taner Akcam

The US Senate’s decision to recognize the Armenian Genocide has a historic value for both the Turks and Armenians, Dr. Taner Akcam, a Turkish-German historian and a genocide scholar, says in a Facebook post, praising the move by the US legislators.

″The Senate decision is a historic one and today a historic day, not only for Armenians but also for people of Turkey and also for all those who are fighting for truth and justice,″ reads his public message.

Noting that the cause for historical justice received backing by both houses of the US Congress, the historian highlights also its legal aspect – regardless of President Donald Trump’s future attitudes (his move to use ‘genocide’ in official addresses). ″The recognition of Genocide by the United States is different from other countries’ recognition. We would expect successive criminal cases in US courts to be a real trouble to Turkey. We’ll be waiting to see Turkey’s reaction,″ Mr Akcam adds.

https://www.tert.am/en/news/2019/12/13/akcam/3164248

