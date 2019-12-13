Garo Paylan: Only Turkish Mejlis can heal wound of Armenian people

Turkish-Armenian MP Garo Paylan has touched upon the adoption of the Armenian Genocide resolution by the US Senate.

Garo Paylan tweeted the following: “The big crime committed on these lands is discussed on these lands, but justice is not found, and this is why the big crime is becoming a topic for other parliaments to discuss.

Only the Turkish Mejlis can heal the wound of the Armenian people.”

News

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...