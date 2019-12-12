Serj Tankian thanked American lawmakers on behalf of his grandparents

Serj Tankian called passage of the Armenian Genocide resolution “a historical move by the U.S. Senate”.

“This is a historical move by the US Senate. I want to thank Congress on behalf of my grandparents. This cause was my awakening as an activist so I want to say that positive change can occur worldwide if we fight for it,” he tweeted.

Earlier U.S. Senate approved unanimous consent request on the adoption of S.Res.150 recognizing the Armenian Genocide.

News

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...