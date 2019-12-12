Senate recognition of Armenian Genocide a victory of justice and truth – PM – Public Radio of Armenia

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has expressed appreciation for the Senate adoption of the Armenian Genocide Resolution.

“US Senate Resolution 150 is a victory of justice and truth. On behalf of the Armenia’n people worldwide, I express our profound appreciation to the Senate for this landmark legislation,” Pashinyan said in a Twitter post.

“This is tribute to the memory of 1.5 million victims of the first Genocide of the 20th century and bold step in promotion of the prevention agenda,” the Prime Minister continued.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...