FM Mnatsakanyan congratulates the new Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople

Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan offered congratulations to Bishop Sahak Mashalian who was elected the 85th Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople on Wednesday.

“I am confident that taking the enthronement of the Apostolic See you will not spare efforts for preservation of spiritual and cultural values and consolidation of the community,” the message read in part.

The elections of the Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople were held in three stages. On 7 December the General Religious Assembly elected the17 religious delegates.The next day Istanbul Armenians cast their votes for the103 secular delegates representing the two candidates for the post. 89 out of the 103 secular delegates supported Sahak Mashalian, while the remaining 12 – Aram Ateshian.

Panorama.AM

