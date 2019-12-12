Armenian FM sends congratulatory message to His Beatitude Bishop Sahak Mashalian

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan conveyed a congratulatory message to His Beatitude Bishop Sahak Mashalian on his election as Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople, wishing him good health, strength and courage in that important mission.

“ As you ascend to the Chair of the Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople, I am certain that you will spare no efforts in preserving spiritual and cultural values and consolidating the community,” the Foreign Minister said in the message.

Sahak Mashalian became the 85th Patriarch of Turkey’s Armenians on December 11 after winning the election held in Armenian churches across the country.

Mashalian won the election after receiving 102 votes out of 119 against his rival Aram Ateshian, who served as acting patriarch during the absence of Mesrob II.

The elections came after a long period of uncertainty and mourning following the death of Mesrob II, the revered head of the patriarchate of who passed away on March 8 after an 11-year fight against dementia.

