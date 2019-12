Bishop Sahak Mashalian elected 85th Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople – Public Radio of Armenia

Bishop Sahak Mashalian has been elected 85th Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople.

The day is truly historic, considering that the election puts an end to a 12-year uncertainty.

Archbishop Mesrob II Mutafyan died at age 62 in the Surp Pirgic Armenian Hospital in Istanbul’s Zeytinburnu district on March 8 where he was receiving treatment.

He had been incapacitated since 2008 with an early onset of dementia.

