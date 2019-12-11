ARMENIAN PATRIARCH OF JERUSALEM BLESSES RESTORATION OF CHURCH OF HOLY SEPULCHRE

The presentation of the second stage of restoration of the Church of the Holy Sepulcher took place in Jerusalem on December 10.

Italian workmen will restore the floor, reinforce the chapel and install electric-supply and fire alarm systems, with simultaneous archeological research.

The Church of Holy Sepulcher is the principal sacred place of Christendom. The Jerusalem Patriarchate of the Armenian Apostolic Church shares the right to use it with other religious communities.

Father Samuel Aghoyan blessed the project.

