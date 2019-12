His Holiness Aram I presides over requiem service for 1988 earthquake victims – Public Radio of Armenia

On Sunday, December 8th, 2019, His Holiness Aram I presided over the requiem service held at St. Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral in Antelias for the souls of the 25 thousand victims who fell during the devastating earthquake in Spitak, Gyumri and Vanadzor, in 1988.

