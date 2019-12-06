Archbishop Gądecki will ask European Bishops’ Conferences to Support St. John Paul II as Patron of Europe, Doctor of Church

‘Extremely Important Matter for Poland’

“I asked for permission to send an invitation to the Presidents of Bishops’ Conferences of all of Europe to support the initiative that I had addressed to Pope Francis to proclaim St. John Paul II Patron of Europe and Doctor of the Church. I have received such permission,” said Archbishop Stanisław Gądecki, President of the Polish Bishops’ Conference and Vice-President of the Council of European Bishops’ Conferences (CCEE) during the meeting of the Presidency of the CCEE on December 1-3 in Bratislava.

The President of the Polish Bishops’ Conference emphasized that he addressed the request to Cardinal Angelo Bagnasco, President of the CCEE. He also added that this is an extremely important matter for Poland.

https://zenit.org/articles/archbishop-gadecki-will-ask-european-bishops-conferences-to-support-st-john-paul-ii-as-patron-of-europe-doctor-of-church/

