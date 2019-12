Renowned Armenian ballet artist, choreographer passes away

YEREVAN. – The Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Armenia informs that Russian People’s Artist and Honored Art Worker of the Republic of Armenia, Maksim Martirosyan, has died on December 3, in Yerevan, at the age of 88.

The renowned ballet artist and choreographer was born on September 9, 1931 in Yerevan.

Martirosyan’s wake will take place on December 4, and his funeral will be on December 5.

