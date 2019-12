Mkhitaryan fluent in Italian after three months at Roma

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenia international Henrikh Mkhitaryan is fluent in Italian after three months at Roma.

Mkhitaryan came in for Cengiz Ünder for the final 25 minuted and

scored late to seal Roma’s 3-1 victory against Verona on Sunday after being sidelined for two months.

The Armenia captain also speaks Armenian, Russian, English, French Portuguese and German.

https://en.armradio.am/2019/12/02/mkhitaryan-fluent-in-italian-after-three-months-at-roma/?fbclid=IwAR0iB8l8Aj5QHTnQ7zpfhrHZYGkBjltc8ORKDpX9i4EZmYrfoeSrMkNPWBc

