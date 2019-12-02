Turkey’s policy, actions and rhetoric a threat to Armenia’s security – FM – Public Radio of Armenia

Armenia is ready to establish relations with Turkey without any preconditions, but the process requires two parties, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has said.

“However, the policy of the second side is working in an absolutely different direction. The fact of Turkey being a threat gets reflected in the policy it conducts, in its actions and its rhetoric,” Mnatsakanyan said at a joint press conference with Jordan’s visiting Foreign Minister Ayman Hsafadi.

“The ongoing blockade of Armenia, the lack of desire to establish bilateral relations, the lack of any step in that direction, the unequivocal military and political support to Azerbaijan in the Karabakh issue pose a security threat to Armenia,” the Foreign Minister stated.

As for the Zurich protocols [on the establishment of relations], those have been rejected by Turkey

The Foreign Minister refrained from commenting on a recent Nordic Monitor report on Turkey palming a military operation against Armenia.

“I cannot confirm the authenticity of the report,” Mnatsakanyan said, adding that “it’s up to Turkey to do that.”

