Boxing: Edgar Ghukasyan named WBA Asia South champion

Edgar Ghukasyan won the champion’s title in WBA Asia South after gaining advantage over Tanzania’s Kulva Bushir in the Saturday fight in Moscow, Russia, Iz.ru reported.

The Russian-Armenian maintained his dominant position over the rival throughout the fight, which ended after 10 rounds. Referees unanimously granted him the winner’s title.

In the five fights as part of the competitions in the Russian capital, three Russians – Valeria Rodinova, Vardan Harutyunyan, and Vladimir Mishev – celebrated a victory.

Georgi Chelokhsaev was named a champion of Russia.

