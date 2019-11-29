Turkish FM: No normalization of Turkish-Armenian without solution to Karabakh issue

Turkey’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu has responded to Garo Paylan’s question about Turkey’s response to the statement by Prime Minister of Armenia that Armenia is ready to normalize relations with Turkey without preconditions.

According to the Turkish Milliyet, Mevlut Cavusoglu has claimed that Armenia was allegedly the one that left the table for reconciliation and reminded that Armenia had frozen the protocols normalizing Armenian-Turkish relations in 2015 and recalled the protocols from parliament in 2018.

Cavusoglu went on to remind that Turkey had closed the border with Armenia in 1993 due to the military offensive in Karabakh and will open the border only when the Karabakh issue is resolved.

