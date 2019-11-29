Serj Tankian accepts Armenian PM’s challenge – Public Radio of Armenia

System of A Down frontman Serj Tankian has accepted Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s challenge to donate $23 monthly to hayastan All-Armenian Fund.

Serj Tankian has, in turn, challenged three of his friends, Dr. Eric Esrailian, Vahe Berberian and Angela Sarafian to join the initiative.

I hereby accept the challenge by PM of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan to donate $23/mo to the All Armenia Fund (https://www.himnadram.org/en/donate) and in turn challenge @esrailian @vaheberberian and @angelasarafyan to meet this challenge. Feel free to join the challenge and challenge others to do the same. We can do more with larger numbers of people donating less than a small group donating more.#allarmeniafundchallenge Gepostet von Serj Tankian am Donnerstag, 28. November 2019

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan challenged System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian, Reddit and Initialized Capital co-founder Alexis Ohanian and TV personality and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian, calling on them to donate to Hayastan All Armenian Fund.

Speaking live during the Fund’s 22nd annual Telethon, the Prime Minister called on the three prominent Armenians to make monthly donations to the Fund and pass the challenge on to others.

“Before coming here, I visited the Hayastan Fund’s website, made the necessary adjustments to transfer just 10 thousand AMD to the Fund’s account every month. If five million Armenians around the world do the same thing, we will have over $1 billion on average annually,” PM Pashinyan stated.

The Prime Minister added that it’s now important for Serj Tankian, Kim Kardashian and Alexis Ohanian to challenge another three Armenians and make it publicly so that anyone who that accepts the challenge, passes it on to three others.

Alexis Ohanian has also accepted the challenge, but is yet to name the three friends he passes it on to.

