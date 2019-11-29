Newspaper: Armenian singer arrested in US

YEREVAN. – Zhamanak newspaper of Armenia writes that ARF Dashnaktsutyun Party singer Karnig Sarkissian has been arrested in the US state of Virginia. He is accused of being involved in drug trafficking, in particular, cocaine trafficking.

According to the newspaper’s source, Sarkissian hid cocaine in the trunk of the truck he was driving, and attempted to transport it from California to Virginia.

Karnig Sarkissian of Lebanese Armenian origin, who immigrated to the United States during the first Lebanese war, is considered to be the “soul” of the Dashnaktsutyun Party, as all Dashnaktsutyun gatherings – from the US to Lebanon (…) – are held under his songs.

