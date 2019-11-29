Hayastan All-Armenian Fund’s Telethon raises $1,400,000 so far

The Hayastan All-Armenian Fund is holding the 22ndTelethon under the slogan “To my beloved Armenia…Water and Sun for Communities”.

According to the latest information, nearly $1,400,000 has already been donated.

This year, the first four hours of the 12-hour pan-Armenian event will be held in Yerevan, and the remaining eight hours will be broadcast from Los Angeles.

The funds will be geared towards the implementation of projects to supply drinking water and apply solar energy in Artsakh and in the Tavush, Lori and Shirak Provinces of Armenia, providing round-the-clock water supply, free heating and electricity for more than 100 communities.

https://news.am/eng/news/547050.html

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...