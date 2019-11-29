Hayastan All-Armenian Fund holding Telethon under slogan “To my beloved Armenia…Water and Sun for Communities”

The 22nd Telethon of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund has kicked off from Yerevan. The first four hours of the 12-hour pan-Armenian telethon is being held in Yerevan, and the remaining eight hours will be broadcast from Los Angeles.

The Telethon is being held under the slogan “To my beloved Armenia…Water and Sun for Communities”. The funds will be geared towards the implementation of projects to supply drinking water and apply solar energy in Artsakh and in the Tavush, Lori and Shirak Provinces of Armenia, providing round-the-clock water supply, free heating and electricity for more than 100 communities.

Last year’s Telethon helped raise nearly $11,100,000.

https://news.am/eng/news/547049.html

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...