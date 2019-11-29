Armenian PM challenges Serj Tankian, Kim Kardashian and Alexis Ohanian – Public Radio of Armenia

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has challenged Serj Tankian, Alexis Ohanian and Kim Kardashian to donate to Hayastan All Armenian Fund.

The Prime Minister calls on the three prominent Armenians to make monthly donations to the Hayastan All Armenian Fund.

Speaking live during the Fund’s 22nd annual Telethon, Nikol Pashinyan said it’s now important for the three to pass the challenge on to three other Armenians.

“Before coming here, I visited the Hayastan Fund’s website, made the necessary adjustments to transfer just 10 thousand AMD to the Fund’s account every month. If 5 million Armenians around the world do the same thing, we will have AMD 1 billion on average annually,” PM Pashinyan stated.

The Prime Minister added that it’s now important for Serj Tankian, Kim Kardashian and Alexis Ohanian to challenge another three Armenians and make it publicly so that anyone who that accepts the challenge, passes it on to three others.

“We will thus have a pan-Armenian budget,” Nikol Pashinayn noted.

Hayastan All-Armenian Fund holds its 22nd annual telethon under the slogan “To my beloved Armenia … Water and Sun for Communities.”

The funds raised during the Fund’s flagship fundraising event will go towards the development of potable water and solar energy infrastructures in Artsakh and three regions of Armenia-Lori, Tavush and Shirak.

The initiatives will help improve lives of our compatriots in over 100 beneficiary communities, by providing them with regular water supply, free heating and electricity.

he Hayastan Fund aims to involve 1 mln people, who will donate $5-10 every month to help Armenia flourish.

