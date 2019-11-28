Henrikh Mkhitaryan fit enough to play – Fonseca – Public Radio of Armenia

Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Nikola Kalinic are back in his ranks for Roma, but will not be able to play for 90 minutes.

“They’re fit enough to play but they don’t have 90 minutes in them just yet,” Roma’s head coach Paulo Fonseca told a press conference.

Roma will face Turkish Basaksehir in Istanbul today in Europa League group stage clash.

Basaksehir are only one win away from securing a spot in the last 32, as they are top of the group on seven points. Roma and Borussia Mönchengladbach are locked on five points each and Roma may need a win to stay alive after losing in Germany.

