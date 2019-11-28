Charles Aznavour Park inaugurated in Armenia’s Armavir – Public Radio of Armenia

Charles Aznavour’s Park and the singer’s bust were unveiled in the city of Armavir today.

Attending the solemn opening ceremony were Armavir Governor Hambartsum Matevosyan, Mayor David Khudatyan, French Ambassador to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte, Primate of the Armavir Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Archbishop Sion Adamyan, MPs, other officials and guests.

Mayor David Khudatyan awarded Ambassador Lacôte and sculptor Sevak Nalbandyan with a medal of the Mayor of Armavir. He also handed a diploma to architect Hayk Asatryan.

