Arrest of four people suspected for burglary at Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew’s home

Turkish authorities in Constantinople have arrested four people for burglary at the home of Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

According to euronews.com, during the night operation, the suspects opened fire on the police, who retaliated, resulting in one of the four suspects being taken to the hospital, where he is hospitalized under police guard. Officers found that the arrested illegally held guns.

The governor of Constantinople thanked the police officers involved in the operation, stressing that “the perpetrators who broke into the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew’s house were arrested and the investigations into the incident, which took place 10 days ago, will continue.”

https://orthodoxtimes.com/arrest-of-four-people-suspected-for-burglary-at-ecumenical-patriarch-bartholomews-home/?fbclid=IwAR01Af8WHhTgHG_gYCTUxkaqI53-Co3pmxSic3MahA7vrjJh-HiJN-aYOUA

