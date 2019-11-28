American couple shares story of adoption of Armenian toddler

A couple from Colorado shared the story of adoption of an Armenian toddler with FOX31.

Brent and Kelsey Harris had to leave their son at an orphanage in Armenia with only a promise they’d be back.

When the couple returned, the little boy seemed pleased his visitors were back.

The couple spent an estimated 1,000 hours on paperwork to adopt Davit, whom they named Calvin.

“While they all have dwarfism — a medical condition that some may think would bring pain to their lives — their unity brings joy in its purest form,” the article reads.

The Harris family started what they call a “Positive Impact Fund.” It’s a GoFundMe account with three goals: to improve conditions of orphanages in Armenia, to help orphaned children with dwarfism find homes and lastly, to help offset some of the expenses the Harrises incurred on their journey.

https://news.am/eng/news/546906.html

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...