District of Columbia Council Passes Armenian Genocide Recognition Resolution of 2019

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Following the historic and overwhelming bipartisan passage of the Armenian Genocide resolution in the U.S. House of Representatives, the District of Columbia Council approved a resolution affirming the Armenian Genocide, reported the Armenian Assembly of America.

The resolution is “to recognize and reflect on the 104th anniversary of the 1915 Armenian Genocide and on the importance of educating District of Columbia residents on the Armenian Genocide.”

“The Armenian Assembly of America welcomes the passage of this resolution, and especially applauds the emphasis on the importance of education,” Executive Director Bryan Ardouny stated.

For a complete list of U.S. states that issued resolutions and proclamations recognizing the Armenian Genocide, visit the Armenian National Institute’s website at www.armenian-genocide.org.

The Established in 1972, the Armenian Assembly of America is the largest Washington-based nationwide organization promoting public understanding and awareness of Armenian issues. The Assembly is a non-partisan, 501(c)(3) tax-exempt membership organization.

