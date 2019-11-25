The Armenian Church in Sebastia will serve as a museum

The Holy Mother of God Church in Gyurun, Sebastia, Western Armenia, was built in the early 19th century. Restoration of the church, which began last year, is still ongoing.

After being restored Holy Mother of God Church will serve as a city museum after being restored.

The church used by the Armenians in the Ottoman period was later used as a prison, movie theater, storeroom and wedding hall.

Gyurun province has always been distinguished by its Gokpinar Lake and many historical palaces.

http://westernarmeniatv.com/en/55557/the-armenian-church-in-sebastia-will-serve-as-a-museum

