 İçeriğe geçmek için "Enter"a basın

The Armenian Church in Sebastia will serve as a museum

2019-11-25

The Holy Mother of God Church in Gyurun, Sebastia, Western Armenia, was built in the early 19th century. Restoration of the church, which began last year, is still ongoing.

After being restored  Holy Mother of God Church will serve as a city museum after being restored.

The church used by the Armenians in the Ottoman period was later used as a prison, movie theater, storeroom and wedding hall.

Gyurun province has always been distinguished by its Gokpinar Lake and many historical palaces.

http://westernarmeniatv.com/en/55557/the-armenian-church-in-sebastia-will-serve-as-a-museum

Yayımlanan kategori: English ve Haber

İlk yorum yapan siz olun

Bir Cevap Yazın

%d blogcu bunu beğendi: