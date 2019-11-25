Singer Artyom Kacher wins Golden Gramophone award and dedicates the victory to Armenia

Singer Artyom Kacher, participant of the Russian “Factor A” and “Voice 1” music shows, was named the winner of the Russian Golden Gramophone award in his category.



The awarding ceremony of the 19th edition of The Golden Gramophone Award – a yearly national Russian music award – took place on November 23.

Artyom Kacharyan, who performs under the stage name Kacher, set an absolute record in the history of the Russian Radio for the most played song in weekly charts.

“I am grateful to all. From all my heart, I want to dedicate this award to my native Ossetia – the place I was born and grew up as well as to my Armenia – my historical homeland,” the singer posted on Instagram.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/11/25/Singer-Artyom-Kacher/2201613

