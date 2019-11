Retired footballer Khoren Hovhannisyan to be nominated for FFA president

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Renowned Armenian footballer and coach Khoren Hovhannisyan will be nominated for the position of President of the Football Federation after Artur Vanetsyan stepped down.

“Yes, I will be nominated in the FFA president election. Now we are developing our program for development of football,” Hovhannisyan told ARMENPRESS.

The election will take place on December 23.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

