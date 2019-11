President Sarkissian awards composer Robert Amirkhanyan with Order

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on awarding composer Robert Amirkhanyan with the 1st Degree Order for the Services to the Fatherland for his great contribution in the field of music art, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The President signed the respective degree based on the prime minister’s proposal.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

