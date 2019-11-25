17,000 ex-residents of Armenia granted Russian citizenship in 2019

An estimated 17,000 former residents of Armenia were naturalized in Russia in the past year, the overall increase in the number of foreigners receiving Russian citizenship being 1.5 times higher compared to last year.

Citing the Interior Ministry, Iz.ru reports that most of the foreign nationals who sought – and obtained through simplified procedures – Rusisian citizenship were Ukrainians (146,000 people) from Donetsk and Luhansk. Also citizens of Kazakhstan (35,000 people), Tajikistan (30,000), Uzbekistan (14,000) and Moldova (11,500) went through naturalization procedures in Russia.

The available data reveal that the Russian migration authorities registered a total of 285,000 foreigners as Russian citizens in the reporting period (compared to the 192,000 in January-September, 2018).

Experts are said to have admitted the fact that the recently naturalized Russian citizens help resolve the demographic problems in the country.

