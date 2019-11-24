Armenian GM Rafael Vaganian wins 65+ World Senior Chess Championship – Public Radio of Armenia

Armenian Grand Master Rafael Vaganian has won the 65+ section of the World Senior Chess Championship with 8.5 points out of 11 possible.

The 65+ World Senior Championship, an 11-round Swiss tournament, was held in Bucharest, Romania, 12-23 November 2019.

This year’s tournament featured renowned chess players from 58 nations.

Born in Yerevan in 1951, Rafael Vaganian is known for his sharp tactical style of play.

He achieved International Grandmaster status in 1971, at the unusually young age of 19, following an excellent result at the Vrnjacka Banja tournament the same year, where he took first place ahead of Leonid Stein and Ljubomir Ljubojević.

