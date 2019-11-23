Year-round celebrations of Tumanyan’s anniversary to conclude with a major exhibition

The 150th birthday anniversary celebrations of renowned Armenian writer Hovhannes Tumanyan will be concluded with a major exhibition that will reflect on the year-round jubilee events of the anniversary. As Director at Tumanyan Museum Ani Yeghiazaryan told Panorama.am, the exhibition will open in December and will remain open to public until 19 February 2020, the birthday of the poet.

“We have unexpected thrills that have been prepared and thought over the past year. The public will learn new details about Tumanyan’s heritage that have never been communicated. We have also found the unique format to present the new revelations,” Yeghiazaryan said.

In her words, the exhibition among other things will showcase the publications released by the museum as part of the 150th anniversary events and some of them will be presented on February 19. Yeghiazaryan reminded that over the time new circumstances, details, archive documents have emerged about the literary heritage and biography of the author which are now included in new publications.

“The thing is not only about new revelations but also about a new approach, look offered to take at his works, a reassessment of his heritage, the whole field of literary criticism and thought,” added Yeghiazaryan.

