Senators Menendez and Cruz call for Unanimous Consent for Senate adoption of Armenian Genocide Resolution – Public Radio of Armenia

Senators Menendez and Cruz call for Unanimous Consent for Senate adoption of Armenian Genocide Resolution

Senator Robert Menendez (D-NJ) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) issue a bipartisan call for Unanimous Consent for Senate Adoption of S.Res.150 – the Armenian Genocide Resolution.

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Ranking Member Robert Menendez issued another call for “unanimous consent” vote to immediately adopt the Armenian Genocide Resolution last week.

Opposing the measure was South Carolina Republican Lindsey Graham, who, in his remarks, cited his recent meeting with Erdogan as the reason to not pass the Senate resolution saying that in view of the current crisis in Syria, as well as discussions with Turkey on its purchase of Russian weapons, the Senate should not move forward with the affirmation of the Armenian Genocide.

Led by Senator Menendez and Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX), the Armenian Genocide Resolution (S.Res.150) currently has over 25 cosponsors, with four Senators — Michael Bennet (D-CO), Bob Casey (D-PA), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), and Jackie Rosen (D-NV) – registering their support during Erdogan’s visit to Washington DC.

