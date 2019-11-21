Senator David Perdue blocks a vote on the Armenian Genocide Resolution – Public Radio of Armenia

Georgia Senator David Perdue (R-GA) has blocked a Senate vote on the Armenian Genocide Resolution (S.Res.152) arguing that it is not the right time to take up the legislation.

Senator Robert Menendez (D-NJ) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) earlier issued a bipartisan call for Unanimous Consent for Senate Adoption of S.Res.150 – the Armenian Genocide Resolution.

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Ranking Member Robert Menendez issued another call for “unanimous consent” vote to immediately adopt the Armenian Genocide Resolution last week, establishing ongoing American remembrance of this crime.

Opposing the measure was South Carolina Republican Lindsey Graham, who, in his remarks, cited his recent meeting with Erdogan as the reason to not pass the Senate resolution saying that in view of the current crisis in Syria, as well as discussions with Turkey on its purchase of Russian weapons, the Senate should not move forward with the affirmation of the Armenian Genocide.

On October 29 the US House of Representatives voted to adopt a resolution (H. Res. 296) affirming the United States record on the Armenian Genocide.

It ensures that the United States commemorates the Armenian Genocide through official recognition and remembrance and rejects efforts to enlist, engage, or otherwise associate the United States Government with denial of the Armenian Genocide or any other genocide

It also encourages education and public understanding of the facts of the Armenian Genocide, including the United States role in the humanitarian relief effort, and the relevance of the Armenian Genocide to modern-day crimes against humanity.

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...