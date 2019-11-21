I preach love as did Lord Jesus Christ, but when the time came, he went into the temple to overthrow the tables– Nikol Pashinyan

‟We are preaching love as we are here, in this church today – and so am I, as was our Lord, Jeses Christ – but when the time came, he went into the temple to overthrow the tables, saying that the sacred place had turned into a space of vending and bargaining. Even Jesus Christ went into the temple to turn the tables upside down in a place where sacred values were being desecrated,” he said.

The prime minister also affirmed his team’s resolute willingness and commitment not ever to step back in the face of obstacles. “And we are not going to yield. I do not need to think about a resignation for as long as I am enjoying the people’s trust in the Republic of Armenia. But when I no longer have that trust, I will not let anyone to even drop a hint about that, because a prime minister who does not enjoy his people’s trust is –regardless of personalities – an evil for the country as – I owe you an apology to say– have been all our leaders since 1996 after they seized power and made every attempt to maintain grip on it. In our times today, no such power-building method or a situation of the kind will be ever permitted,” he said.

https://www.tert.am/en/news/2019/11/21/pashinyan-milan/3145249

