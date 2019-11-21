Azerbaijani “blogger” asking Armenia PM question is law enforcement officer (PHOTOS)

It would have been very easy to find out from open sources who Azerbaijani “blogger” Ata Abdullayev actually is. Alen Ghulyan wrote about this on his Facebook page.

“One could have used at least open sources before letting the Azerbaijani so-called blogger in through the church door,” he wrote. “Neither intelligence resources nor external intelligence capabilities were needed to be used. It would have been very easy to find out from open sources who ‘blogger’ Ata Abdullayev actually is, and with the order of exactly which service he has appeared in Italy.”

