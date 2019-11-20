Armenia may be a bridge between Russia and Ukraine, says deputy speaker

YEREVAN, November 20. /TASS/. Armenia might help mediate the dialogue between Russia and Ukraine, Armenian parliament’s Deputy Speaker Alen Simonyan told Russian reporters on Wednesday.

“Armenia could become some sort of a bridge,” he said. “We must do our utmost to solve the problem as soon as possible. I view the Russians and the Ukrainians as brothers.”

Simonyan pointed out that the solution should be mutually acceptable for both sides.

“We have to think out what can be done to improve the situation so that neither of the sides was left offended. The same should be done with Armenia and Azerbaijan, with Nagorno-Karabakh and Azerbaijan,” he added.

TASS

