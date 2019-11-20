Allahshukur Pashazadeh complained to US Ambassador about…Catholicos of All Armenians?

Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims’ Board (CMB) Allahshukur Pashazadeh today received US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Earl Litzenberger.

Citing the CMB, Trend reports that Ambassador Litzenberger expressed gratitude for the reception and informed Pashazadeh that the United States, as an OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair, highly appreciates the dialogue that will serve for the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The Ambassador stated the importance of continuation of the contacts with the religious leader of the Armenians and said such meetings, the reciprocal visits of journalists and representatives of religious communities and women activists and their discussions strengthen hope for the establishment of peace between the peoples.

Pashazadeh talked about his several meetings that have been held with Armenian religious leaders through mediators since 1988, including his visit to Yerevan as co-chair of the CIS Interreligious Council, and about how he had invited the Catholicos of All Armenians to Baku to attend the 1st Baku Summit of World Religious Leaders. The Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims’ Board expressed discontent with the fact that the Armenian side fails to fulfill the agreements reached during the meetings, but positively assessed the Ambassador’s proposal to hold a meeting of world religious leaders.

