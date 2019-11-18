Armenian Genocide monument unveiled in Kalamata, Greece – Public Radio of Armenia

A monument dedicated to the Armenian Genocide of 1915 was unveiled in the Greek city of Kalamata on on Sunday, November 17, Messinia Live reports.

His Holiness Archbishop Kegham Khatcherian, Prelate of the Armenian Apostolic Church of Greece, presided over the ceremony.

At the heart of the monument is a cross carved in red marble brought from Armenia, the color of which symbolizes the blood of the Armenians who witnessed the genocide.

The opening of the monument was preceded by a Divine Liturgy at the chapel of Saint Nicholas of Ephesus, which has been granted to the Armenian Community of Kalamata for the performance of their religious ceremonies.

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...